Passengers' travel plans altered, but flights resume, following ground stop at BWI

BALTIMORE -- Flights are back up and running after storms forced a ground stop Tuesday at BWI Thurgood Airport.

Flights taking off and flying in were stopped until the storms passed.

The dozens of delayed flights put passengers travel plans in peril.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop around 4 p.m. Tuesday, halting all flights from taking off on time.

According to FlightAware, departure delays lasted more than an hour and 15 minutes.

All flights inbound were delayed more than a half hour.

"The delays keep happening and happening and happening," traveler Kim Eberle said.

This comes after a hectic weekend in the DMV area.

On Sunday, the FAA ordered a ground stop at all Washington DC airports, including at BWI, because of communications equipment that needed to be repaired.

Travelers told WJZ they hope they delays don't mess with their plans too much.

"I feel very, very lucky," Eberle said. "Thirty minutes is nothing compared to the lady next to me, who has been trying to get back to Detroit since Sunday.