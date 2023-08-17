Watch CBS News
Pasadena man killed in Laurel crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man from Pasadena died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Laurel, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded to the crash around 6:45 p.m. on Route 198 East near Route 32. 

Investigators believe a 2018 Mazda SUV was traveling east on Route 198 when, for unknown reasons, it left the road, overturned and struck a tree.

The driver, a 44-year-old man who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section, police said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

August 17, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

