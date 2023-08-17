Pasadena man killed in Laurel crash

BALTIMORE -- A man from Pasadena died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Laurel, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded to the crash around 6:45 p.m. on Route 198 East near Route 32.

Investigators believe a 2018 Mazda SUV was traveling east on Route 198 when, for unknown reasons, it left the road, overturned and struck a tree.

The driver, a 44-year-old man who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section, police said.