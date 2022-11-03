Partnership brings 15-week construction training program to Port Covington

BALTIMORE -- A partnership between Port Covington in South Baltimore and a local nonprofit will bring a unique job training and placement program to the area.

The partnership will implement a 15-week construction training program that will ultimately support the development of the Port Covington neighborhood, a 235-acre redevelopment project on Baltimore's waterfront self-described as "one of the largest urban revitalization efforts in the United States."

Up to 22 Baltimore City residents with a high school diploma or GED will be selected to learn construction site readiness, as well as safety training, financial coaching, a stipend and driver's education.

Project Jumpstart, which began in 2006, has a mission to bring opportunities in the construction trades to Baltimore City residents. The organization says 80% of its graduates are placed in construction jobs, with many of those jobs turning into careers.

Application information can be found at the Project Jumpstart website.