Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Partnership brings 15-week construction training program to Port Covington

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A partnership between Port Covington in South Baltimore and a local nonprofit will bring a unique job training and placement program to the area. 

The partnership will implement a 15-week construction training program that will ultimately support the development of the Port Covington neighborhood, a 235-acre redevelopment project on Baltimore's waterfront self-described as "one of the largest urban revitalization efforts in the United States." 

Up to 22 Baltimore City residents with a high school diploma or GED will be selected to learn construction site readiness, as well as safety training, financial coaching, a stipend and driver's education. 

Project Jumpstart, which began in 2006, has a mission to bring opportunities in the construction trades to Baltimore City residents. The organization says 80% of its graduates are placed in construction jobs, with many of those jobs turning into careers. 

Application information can be found at the Project Jumpstart website.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 12:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.