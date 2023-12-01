Watch CBS News
Part of Baltimore's Northern Parkway closed over possible natural gas leak

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Road closures were put in place early Friday morning at part of Northern Parkway in North Baltimore over a possible natural gas leak, police said. 

As of 6:30 a.m., Northern Parkway at Springlake Way and at Bellona Avenue is closed in both directions, police said. 

It's unclear when the closure might be lifted. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

First published on December 1, 2023 / 6:37 AM EST

