Part of Baltimore's Northern Parkway closed over possible natural gas leak
BALTIMORE -- Road closures were put in place early Friday morning at part of Northern Parkway in North Baltimore over a possible natural gas leak, police said.
As of 6:30 a.m., Northern Parkway at Springlake Way and at Bellona Avenue is closed in both directions, police said.
It's unclear when the closure might be lifted.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
