Parkville couple arrested for allegedly committing sex crimes against children

BALTIMORE -- Two men are behind bars after police say they committed sexual crimes against children ranging in age from six years old to 15 years old.

Many of the crimes were committed at their home, which is located in a quiet Baltimore County neighborhood.

Neighbors say they are horrified and haunted that something so horrific could have happened steps away from their homes.

Some of them were stunned when the men—31-year-old Christopher Prunty and 34-year-old Francis Conda—were arrested last Wednesday.

Surveillance footage from a neighbor's security camera, obtained by WJZ, shows the moment officers converged on the Parkville house.

The two men had been living as a couple with several children. Charging documents accuses them of sexually abusing the children inside the home and at other places.

"They seemed normal . . . it's very shocking. Very," one neighbor told WJZ.

The neighbor declined to provide their name for security reasons.

Last week, those neighbors watched a SWAT team shut down the street to arrest the men.

"They were always in the front yard," the neighbor said. "They would be playing with the hose. They would be squirting his pickup truck. They had those water guns squirting each other."

Charging documents allege that social workers were notified in July of possible sexual abuse and removed two children whom they found inside the residence, including a 13-year-old child in bed with Prunty.

"I had seen police cars there about a month ago, but nobody had said anything about what it was about," the neighbor said.

In 2007, Prunty pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor.

And in May, the education director at High Roads School in Middle River told police he was trespassing on school property.

"I don't know why he was outta jail," the neighbor said.

According to Linked-In, Conda is a 911 dispatcher for Baltimore County.

He owns a house half a mile from Parkville Middle School.

Now, the two men are facing a dozen rape and sexual assault charges, leaving neighbors feeling unsettled and upset by the chilling news.

"It's unnerving," the neighbor said.

Prunty and Conda have been denied bail.

Prunty is due in court on Thursday.