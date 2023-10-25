Police presence increased day after teen shot at Edmondson Heights Elementary playground

BALTIMORE -- Edmondson Heights Elementary School had heightened security the day after a teenager was injured in a shooting at the playground on Tuesday.

The shooting in Woodlawn still has parents and students at the elementary school shaken.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the school was issued a lockdown just after school was dismissed.

"I saw people running away," fifth-grader Bryan Lopez said.

The principal of the school sent a letter to families to inform them of the shooting.

"I am writing to notify you of an incident that occurred on school property after dismissal," the principal said. "We were informed by police that shots were fired on the playground and an individual had been wounded. We activated a lockdown, brought in staff and the remaining students into the building. Out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling all evening activities while Baltimore County Police continue to investigate the matter. I want you to be assured that the safety of our students is our top priority."

A day later, worry was still being felt among students and parents.

"We heard eight shots from a gun," student Jeffrey Perescuellar said.

Baltimore County Police detectives swarmed on Tuesday swarmed the 1600 block of Langford Road following reports of gunshots at the playground area of the elementary school.

"I don't feel comfortable sending my kid to school, but I know God is with all the kids here," a parent said.

"I kind of panicked… my air went out," said student Daniel Perescuellar.

"I feel scared because the shootings feel scary if you get killed or not," Lopez added.

Not far from the playground, investigators located a teen suffering from a single gunshot wound.

"Scared as crap, real nervous because we were supposed to be at the playground yesterday," parent Twanda Harris said.

Detectives have assured parents and community members that the school community is safe and the shooting was classified as a targeted random incident.

"The children who go to school here, they were in the process of being dismissed when this happened, so the school was on lockdown," Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart said. "But at that point, most of the kids were already out of the school at that point. And just to give you an idea of where dismissal happens, it's over at the front of the building. This happened in the playground which is a good distance away."

The teen who was injured in the shooting remains stable.

There is a cash reward of up to $2,000 for anyone with information on the case.