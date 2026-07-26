Why is it important for parents to reduce their child's summer screen time habits?

During the summer months, many parents worry about the impact of extra screen time on their children.

Research shows more than half of teens in the United States report spending at least four hours on screens each day.

Dr. Sharon Adusei, a psychologist at Modern Health, explained how excessive time spent on technology can affect children.

Adusei says nighttime messaging among children doubles during the summer. She added that for children between the ages of 7 and 12, there's an increase in summer screen use of 30 to 35 minutes per day.

Parents should understand that what children do during the day can negatively affect them at night.

"In terms of the impacts of screens on sleep and emotional health, some of the strongest research that we have right now is on the negative impact on sleep," Adusei said. "So, any screen use that's within an hour before bedtime, it has that negative impact on sleep, which we know is just so critical for some of the developing brains in youth, and impacting what they really need to regulate their emotions and behaviors the next day, and also beyond."

To reduce a child's screen time, experts recommend you start small.

Instead of implementing a screenless Saturday, try to have kids go screenless for 10 to 15 minutes.

Parents can also consider establishing a family rule that involves spending time outside before a child is permitted to have screen time.