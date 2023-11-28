Parents concerned after Dunbar High students get adverse reaction from eating 'unknown substance'

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Public School officials are working to determine what five Dunbar High School students ingested that caused them to get sick on Monday.

Emergency responders were called to the school around 12:30 p.m. after a 15-year-old student reportedly overdosed on an edible.

Three of the students were sent to the hospital and were later released after having an adverse reaction to eating an "unknown substance," authorities said. The other two were picked up by their parents.

WJZ spoke with concerned parents on Tuesday.

"Since she's been going to this school, there have been a lot of concerning things," said parent Ashley Clark, who has a daughter at Dunbar.

Baltimore City school leaders are investigating what the students ate and how they got it.

"We are still looking into specifically what the substance was, so I'm hesitant to say or to confirm if it was an edible," Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson Sherry Christian said.

School leaders say the substance is being tested, and once they know what it is, they will be able to take more steps, which could include discipline.

"If it turns out to be an illegal drug, then we've got a legal process that we have to look at, Christian said.

On top of that, school leaders are asking parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of eating unknown substances.

Clark said she's already had that conversation with her daughter.

"Letting her know that there are possibilities that people are giving you things," Clark said. "Don't be that person because you never know what someone is giving to you."

The school district does not know how long it will take to test the substance.

In the meantime, there will be counseling services provided to students who may have seen the students get sick from the substance.