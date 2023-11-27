Watch CBS News
Local News

Five Dunbar High students become ill after consuming 'unidentified substance'

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Monday evening news update (11/27/2023)
Here's your Monday evening news update (11/27/2023) 01:39

BALTIMORE - Five students at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School students became ill on Monday after eating an unidentified substance, Baltimore City Public Schools told our media partner at The Baltimore Banner.

Baltimore City Fire responded to the school on Orleans Street shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Kevin Cartwright, a spokesperson for the fire department, told the Banner that a 15-year-old girl "was believed to have overdosed on an edible.

One student remains at the hospital, as of Monday night, while two were released, according to the Banner. Two other students were taken home by their parents.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 10:21 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.