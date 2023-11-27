Five Dunbar High students become ill after consuming 'unidentified substance'

BALTIMORE - Five students at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School students became ill on Monday after eating an unidentified substance, Baltimore City Public Schools told our media partner at The Baltimore Banner.

Baltimore City Fire responded to the school on Orleans Street shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Kevin Cartwright, a spokesperson for the fire department, told the Banner that a 15-year-old girl "was believed to have overdosed on an edible.

One student remains at the hospital, as of Monday night, while two were released, according to the Banner. Two other students were taken home by their parents.