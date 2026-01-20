Painfully cold Tuesday in Maryland, weekend winter storm risk increasing

A marathon of winter weather including intense cold, potential snow, and harsh wind-chills looks to continue well into next week. While there will be a few brief breaks from the extreme cold, the cold and potentially snowy days will outnumber the milder and enjoyable days.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued a several First Alert Weather Days for challenging winter weather over the next seven days.

The first First Alert Weather Day is for extreme cold Tuesday into Tuesday night. Expect a long duration of bitterly cold air and low wind-chills through Wednesday morning. Please wear plenty of winter weather layers, reduce time outside, and bring your pets indoors.

The second set of First Alert Weather Days have been issued for the upcoming weekend for the combination of the coldest air of the season so far; combined with the growing potential of a winter storm. While specific details from this winter storm are still unknown, it appears that Maryland will receive at least some impacts from wintry weather.

Bitter cold temperatures Tuesday

Widespread early morning wind-chills Tuesday dipped down into the low single digits all across the Baltimore metro, especially for areas along and just outside of the Baltimore Beltway.

Despite plenty of sunshine Tuesday, the warmth from it will be deceptive. High temperatures will only top out in the upper 20s, but with the gusty breeze out of the west-north at 10 to 20 mph, the feels like temperature will stay steady in teens throughout the day. Please make sure you, the kids, family, and pets are dressed properly for the cold or they're comfortable inside.

With a mainly clear sky and somewhat lighter winds, overnight lows will turn frigid. Look for overnight lows in the single digits north, northwest, and northeast of the Baltimore Beltway. Elsewhere lows will dip into the lower teens.

A Code Blue for extreme cold continues for Baltimore City through Wednesday morning for the dangerously cold conditions. Please check-in on the elderly, sick, and the homeless to make sure they're safe and warm.

Much needed thaw in Baltimore Wednesday through Friday

After a bitterly cold start to Wednesday, temperatures warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s on Wednesday afternoon. A brisk wind will continue to blow out of the south at 10 to 25 mph, so wind-chills will stay in the 30s. .

Thursday should turn out to be the nicest day of the week. Expect sunshine along with afternoon temperatures approaching 50°. Enjoy this short-lived break while it lasts. Another powerful hit of arctic air is on the way. Friday turns colder through the day with temperatures peaking in the upper 30s. Temperatures will tumble late Friday. By Friday evening, temperatures will be in the low to mid-20s, with a breeze. Saturday begins with frigid weather, ahead of a developing winter storm.

Bitter cold, potential significant Maryland winter storm this weekend

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for a weekend winter storm along with some bitterly cold temperatures. Saturday and Sunday have been declared as First Alert Weather Days.

The overall weather pattern and data from computer models continue to suggest a very cold and stormy weekend across much of the southern and eastern U.S. However, the exact track of any winter storm will determine how impactful it is to Maryland. We will have plenty of cold air in place, so any precipitation that does fall will probably fall as snow.

There is the potential for a significant amount of snow Saturday into Sunday, depending on the exact track of the storm.

There is a great deal of uncertainty regarding the exact track of this winter storm. This is typical several days out. There are a few scenarios where Maryland sees significant snow. However, one way that we would dodge a significant winter storm is if the storm remains suppressed and well south of our area.

Either way, extreme cold will be an issue for the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will only top-out in the upper teens and lower 20s. Wind-chills may dip below 0°. For this reason, the WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Saturday and Sunday as possible First Alert Weather Days due to the extreme cold and potential of a winter storm.

The entire WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be updating the weekend forecast through the week. Keep a closer than normal eye on the forecast. Disruptive, possibly dangerous weather is expected this weekend.

If the area should receive significant accumulating snow Saturday night into Sunday, it's likely that snow will be on the ground for a long time as the 10-day temperature trend suggests sub-freezing temperatures possible through the end of next week.