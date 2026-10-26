Owings Mills man charged with operating unlicensed assisted living facility in Baltimore

An Owings Mills man has been charged with operating an unlicensed assisted living facility in Baltimore City, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Daquan Dwight Thomas, 39, allegedly owned and operated Aim to Inspire Care Forever, which did not have a license to provide assisted living services, state officials said.

Under Maryland law, operating an unlicensed assisted living program is a felony. If convicted, Thomas could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

According to court documents, the Maryland Department of Health's Office of Health Care Quality denied Thomas a license to operate an assisted living program in Baltimore in January 2025.

On March 30, 2026, state and city agencies conducted a joint visit to the Aim to Inspire Care Forever property and found residents who required the level of care provided by an assisted living program, court documents show.

The Baltimore City Fire Marshal determined that the facility was unsafe to occupy. All residents were relocated to hospitals or licensed assisted living facilities.