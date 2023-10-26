Overturned truck shuts down I-95 in Cecil County

BALTIMORE -- A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer shut down southbound lanes of I-95 Thursday morning in Cecil County, officials said.

The crash was first reported by the Maryland Transportation Authority around 6 a.m. on southbound I-95 at prior to MD 272 at mile marker 102 near Elkton.

All southbound lanes were closed for at least two hours, and commuters were asked to use US 40 as an alternative route. All lanes had been reopened by 9 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.