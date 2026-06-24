Woman killed, 2 men hurt in separate overnight Baltimore shootings

A woman was killed, and two men were hurt in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore Tuesday, city police said.

The shootings added to the 47 homicides and 149 non-fatal shootings that have been recorded in Baltimore so far this year, marking a 25% decrease in homicides compared to 63 at this time last year and a nearly 5% decrease in non-fatal shootings compared to 157 at this time last year.

Police were called to the 5200 block of York Road for a shooting around 10:49 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers arrived to find a 38-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals, and the woman died shortly after.

The man is expected to survive, officers said.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the 2900 block of Baker Street for another shooting around 3 a.m.

They arrived to find a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in serious condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

The shootings came on the heels of a chaotic weekend in Baltimore's Fells Point community, where police said two shootings took place.

An 18-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Sunday, June 21, and another 18-year-old brought himself to a hospital after being shot in the feet, police said.

Police were called to the community on the previous Saturday to disperse a crowd of more than 1,000 people.