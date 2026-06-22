Baltimore police looking into chaotic weekend in Fells Point

Baltimore police are looking into a chaotic weekend in Fells Point that included two shootings.

They said an 18-year-old was shot late Sunday night on South Bethal Avenue and took himself to the hospital. Police said the teen's wound was "non-life-threatening."

Less than a hour later, officers were called to a hospital for another 18-year-old who checked in on his own after being shot in the feet. Police said they don't know yet where the teen was shot, but they noted that his wounds were also "non-life-threatening."

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

On Saturday night, police were called in to disperse a crowd of more than 1,000 people from Fells Point. No one was detained and there have been no reports of any injuries.