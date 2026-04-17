4 men, 1 woman injured in 4 separate overnight Baltimore shootings

Four men and a woman were injured in multiple separate overnight shootings across Baltimore, police said.

As of Friday, the city has recorded 82 non-fatal shootings this year, police data shows. The same number that was reported at this time in 2025.

The city has reported 32 homicides so far this year, compared to 35 reported at the same time in 2025, data shows.

Multiple shootings reported in Baltimore

On Thursday, around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1500 block of West Fayette Street in Southwest Baltimore.

They arrived to find a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

A 21-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds considered to be non-life-threatening, according to officials.

Around 10:17 p.m. Thursday, police in North Baltimore responded to the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue after a shooting was reported.

Once on the scene, officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

On Friday, around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Ridgecroft Road in Northeast Baltimore for a shooting. Officers found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, police said.

Around 4:15 a.m., police were called to a hospital in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting victim who had walked in. Officers arrived to find a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, officers said. A preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting took place near the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and Mount Holly Street.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.