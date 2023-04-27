Watch CBS News
'OUR QB and OUR year': Mayor Scott, Gov. Moore react to Lamar Jackson contract agreement

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens made a huge splash on draft night.

They agreed with star quarterback Lamar Jackson on a five-year contract extension worth reportedly up to $260 million.

State and local leaders reacted to the news that Jackson will be in the team's future plans for years to come.

"Baltimore we up!!!!," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on social media.

Mayor Scott then Tweeted Jackson, saying, "Put the word out! Believing in yourself, working hard, and staying true to yourself is a powerful thing!"

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore shared his excitement on Twitter.

"OUR QB and OUR year! Let's do this thing," Gov. Moore said.  

First published on April 27, 2023 / 6:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

