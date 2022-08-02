Watch CBS News
Orioles trade All-Star closer López to Minnesota Twins

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles are trading All-Star closer Jorge López to the Minnesota Twins for four prospects, the team announced Tuesday. 

Minnesota will acquire Lopez for left-handed pitchers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas, and right-handed pitchers Yennier Cano and Juan Nuñez. 

The news comes after Baltimore traded first baseman Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros on Monday night. In turn the Orioles will receive two minor league right-handed pitchers, Seth Johnson from the Rays and Chayce McDermott from the Astros. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.  

