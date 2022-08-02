Orioles trade All-Star closer López to Minnesota Twins

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles are trading All-Star closer Jorge López to the Minnesota Twins for four prospects, the team announced Tuesday.

Minnesota will acquire Lopez for left-handed pitchers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas, and right-handed pitchers Yennier Cano and Juan Nuñez.

We have made the following trade: pic.twitter.com/57lI3zna7K — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 2, 2022

The news comes after Baltimore traded first baseman Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros on Monday night. In turn the Orioles will receive two minor league right-handed pitchers, Seth Johnson from the Rays and Chayce McDermott from the Astros.

This is a developing story and will be updated.