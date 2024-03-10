Watch CBS News
Orioles' top prospect Jackson Holliday hits grand slam in spring training win over Toronto

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles' top prospect Jackson Holliday launched a grand slam in his first plate appearance of Sunday's spring training game.

Holliday drove a 0-2 pitch over the fence for his first home run of the spring in the Orioles' 11-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a split-squad game.

He is batting .286 with a home run, double and triple in spring training.

Veteran Anthony Santander belted two home runs and Ryan McKenna went yard.

Gunnar Henderson continues a hot bat, going 2-for-3 on Sunday. He is hitting .636 since returning from an oblique injury.

Rising star Adley Rutschman homered, and had two base hits, as the Orioles tied the Blue Jays, 6-6, in the other split-squad game.

Ramon Urias, Colton Cowser and James McCann each added a home run.

The Orioles (14-2) play the New York Yankees at 1 p.m. on Monday.

