Orioles pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano, a star in Japan, impresses with command at spring training

Tomoyuki Sugano, a 35-year-old who for the past decade shined in Japan, threw his first bullpen session on Tuesday as a member of the Baltimore Orioles.

Sugano arrived late at the Orioles' spring training facility in Sarasota, Florida, due to visa issues.

But his new teammates were impressed when he took the mound for the first time.

Catcher Gary Sanchez, also acquired in the offseason, occasionally said "wow" over Sugano's command.

"I feel like I can close my eyes and the ball would land in my mitt," Sanchez said through an interpreter. "Honestly, the command and the way that he can control his pitches was impressive."

Sugano played 12 years for the Yomiuri Giants in Japan. He was a three-time MVP, eight-time all-star, four-time ERA leader, two-time strikeout leader and three-time wins leader.

He won MVP honors last season, going 15-3 with a 1.67 ERA. Sugano went 136-74 with a 2.43 ERA in 276 games with the Giants.

Last December, Sugano signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Orioles. He is expected to be in their starting rotation.

Sugano said his goal this spring is to create a game that shows that he is a starting pitcher.

"I want to be successful at what I do this spring training," Sugano said through a translator. "I want to prove myself that I am a starter and be reliable on the staff."

Sugano throws two fastballs averaging nearly 92 mph, a slider, a cutter, a curveball and a forkball.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he isn't going to rush to assess Sugano since he just arrived on Saturday.

"I was able to have good command in today's session, so that was good," Sugano said about his first bullpen session.

The Orioles won 91 games last season and finished second in the American League East. They were swept by Kansas City in the best-of-three wild-card playoff round.

