Orioles star Adley Rutschman intends to compete in baseball's Home Run Derby

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Orioles star Adley Rutschman will be taking his shot at the Home Run Derby at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Seattle.

Rutschman, Baltimore's second-year catcher, has 11 home runs in 79 games this season. In his less than two years in the big leagues, he has 24 home runs.

On Sunday, Rutschman, batting .268 with 35 RBIs, was selected to his first MLB All-Star Game, joining three of his teammates (Austin Hays, Felix Bautista and Yennier Cano.

Rutschman is from Portland, Oregon, which is about a three-hour drive from Seattle.

The All-Star Game will be on July 11, with the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 10.

Rutschman will be the first Oriole in the Home Run Derby since Trey Mancini in 2021.

July 3, 2023

