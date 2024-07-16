Orioles' Santander singles, Burnes throws scoreless inning in MLB All-Star Game

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles had all five players get on the field for the American League in Tuesday's Major League All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.

Pitcher Corbin Burnes, shortstop Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman started the Midsummer Classic, while Anthony Santander and Jordan Westburg were reserves.

Burnes pitched a scoreless first inning despite walking a batter and allowing a base hit.

Henderson, Rutschman and Westburg combined to go 0-for-5.

Santander singled and scored in the fifth inning when Boston's Jarren Duran hit the game-deciding home run.

The American League won, 5-3, and has defeated the National League 10 of the past 11 times.

The Orioles (58-38), in first place in the American League East, open a three-game series at the Texas Rangers on Friday.