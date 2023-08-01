Orioles bolster starting rotation by trading for Jack Flaherty from St. Louis

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles are adding a pitcher to their starting rotation as they prepare for their first postseason berth since 2016.

The Orioles traded for right-handed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals. According to MLB.com, the Orioles traded minor league infielder Cesar Prieto and minor league pitcher Drew Rom to the Cardinals.

Flaherty, a top-of-the-rotation starter, is 7-6 this season with a 4.43 earned run average in 20 starts.

He has his best season in 2019 when he posted a 11-8 record with a 2.75 ERA.

In 2021, Flaherty went 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA. He got off to a 9-1 start in 2021 before suffering oblique and shoulder injuries that bothered him for two years.

Flaherty joins an Orioles starting rotation with Kyle Gibson, Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Bradish and Dean Kremer.

The Orioles (65-41) own the American League's best record, and they sit 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.