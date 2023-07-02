Orioles rally to beat Twins, 2-1, to avoid sweep

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to stun Minnesota, 2-1, Sunday and avoid a sweep at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Aaron Hicks' RBI-single tied the game, and then Jordan Westburg was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Closer Felix Bautista pitched a perfect ninth inning, with three strikeouts, to earn his 22nd save of the season.

Orioles starter Cole Irvin allowed just one run on six hits in five innings. The bullpen of Bryan Baker, Cionel Perez and Bautista pitched four scoreless innings.

The Orioles (49-33) travel to the New York Yankees for a four-game series beginning Monday.