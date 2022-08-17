Orioles partner with SuperBook Sports, betting lounge set to open at stadium in 2023

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday announced a long-term partnership with gambling operator SuperBook Sports, including plans for a sportsbook at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the 2023 season.

The betting lounge will include food and drinks, and seating for fans to watch the games they've wagered on. Fans will be have the ability to place bets on mobile devices, the team said in a news release.

Other details about the SuperBook Sports Lounge, such as where it will be located in the stadium complex, will be announced at a later date, a team official said.

"While our organization is striving to build the next World Series contender in Charm City, we are constantly exploring unique opportunities to engage with Birdland's diverse fanbase and welcome new visitors to downtown Baltimore," said T.J. Brightman, the club's Chief Revenue Officer. "The addition of a SuperBook sportsbook only reinforces our iconic ballpark's standing as one of the premier entertainment destinations in the region."

Approval from the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission is still required before the sportsbook can open.

SuperBook Sports has operated in Nevada since 1986, and for two years has run a national website.