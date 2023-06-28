Orioles' offense manages just three hits in 3-1 loss to Cincinnati

BALTIMORE - The Orioles' three-game win streak was snapped with a 3-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday evening at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The game was stopped after the seventh inning and was delayed for nearly an hour and 45 minutes.

Two batters into the resumption of the game, Reds' TJ Friedl hit a home run, giving Cincinnati that two-run lead.

The Orioles scored first in the bottom of the second on Ryan McKenna's RBI sacrifice fly. The Reds answered with a run in the fourth inning on Matt McLain's RBI double.

Cincinnati took a 2-1 lead when McLain homered in the top of the sixth.

The Orioles were limited to just three base hits, two of them by infielder Jordan Westburg.

Starting pitcher Tyler Wells allowed two funs in six innings.

The teams will finish their three-game series Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Camden Yards.