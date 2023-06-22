Orioles' Mullins homers, Mountcastle hitless in rehab assignment for Triple-A Norfolk

BALTIMORE - Orioles' Cedric Mullins homered in his injury rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Mullins went 1-for-5, including a ninth-inning two-run home run in the Tides' 8-3 win over Nashville.

Ryan Mountcastle, also playing in a rehab game, went hitless, going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

Mullins is working his way back from a pulled leg muscle he suffered in late May.

Mountcastle is returning from a bout with vertigo.

Also, Orioles pitchers Dillon Tate and Mychal Givens each pitched an inning for Norfolk as they are also coming back from injuries.

Grayson Rodriguez started and pitched into the fifth inning, giving up two runs on four hits with 92 pitches.