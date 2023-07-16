Orioles move within a game of first place after finishing off sweep of Miami

BALTIMORE - The Orioles finished off a three-game sweep and won their eighth-straight game after defeating Miami, 5-4, Sunday afternoon in downtown Baltimore.

Anthony Santander homered and drove in two runs. Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson also had RBI base hits for the Orioles, who improve to 57-35, the second-best record in the American League.

The Orioles are now just one game behind AL East-leading Tampa Bay, who lost to Kansas City, 8-4, on Sunday.

Starting pitcher Kyle Bradish pitched 7.1 scoreless innings for the Orioles, allowing just three hits and striking out eight. Danny Coulombe picked up his first save.

The Orioles scored three runs in the first and two in the fourth. Miami scored four runs in the top of the ninth off relief pitchers Eduard Bazardo and Coulombe.

The Orioles host the Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series beginning Monday. Grayson Rodriguez is expected to make the start.