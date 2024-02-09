Watch CBS News
Local News

Orioles hiring gameday staff, will host job fair at Oriole Park Tuesday

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Denise Koch has your Friday afternoon news roundup | February 9, 2024
Denise Koch has your Friday afternoon news roundup | February 9, 2024 01:47

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles will be hosting another job fair at Oriole Park on Tuesday, February 13 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m, the team announced Friday.

The team is searching for 'passionate fans' interested in joining the Orioles game day staff for the 2024 season. 

Open positions include Ushers, Ticket Takers, Greeters, and Guest Experience. Participants will have the chance to be interviewed on-site and can even be hired on the spot.

The job fair will take place on the Oriole Park Club Level with access through Home Plate Plaza, located between Gates D and E. Free parking will be offered in Lot A. 

Hired gameday staff will be eligible to win an all-inclusive trip for two to the 2024 All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, and will have a chance to participate in employee-only meet and greets with Orioles players and coaches during the season.

Other benefits include competitive wages, attendance bonuses, schedule flexibility, free game tickets, free uniforms, free meals, and free parking.  

Pre-registration for the event is encouraged, but not required. 

To register for the job fair, you can visit the Orioles website

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 10:44 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.