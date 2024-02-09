Orioles hiring gameday staff, will host job fair at Oriole Park Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles will be hosting another job fair at Oriole Park on Tuesday, February 13 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m, the team announced Friday.

The team is searching for 'passionate fans' interested in joining the Orioles game day staff for the 2024 season.

Open positions include Ushers, Ticket Takers, Greeters, and Guest Experience. Participants will have the chance to be interviewed on-site and can even be hired on the spot.

The job fair will take place on the Oriole Park Club Level with access through Home Plate Plaza, located between Gates D and E. Free parking will be offered in Lot A.

Hired gameday staff will be eligible to win an all-inclusive trip for two to the 2024 All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, and will have a chance to participate in employee-only meet and greets with Orioles players and coaches during the season.

Other benefits include competitive wages, attendance bonuses, schedule flexibility, free game tickets, free uniforms, free meals, and free parking.

Pre-registration for the event is encouraged, but not required.

To register for the job fair, you can visit the Orioles website.