Orioles fall in extra innings to Reds, 11-7

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles gave up four runs in the top of the 10th inning in an 11-7 loss to the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday at Oriole Park.

Baltimore dropped the final two in the series following a three-game winning streak.

The Orioles rallied from a 7-4 deficit to tie the game with three runs in the eighth inning. Jordan Westburg roped an RBI double and Adam Frazier followed with a two-run home run.

In the 10th, the Reds' offense picked it up.

Will Benson had an RBI triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run home run. Luke Maile scored on a wild pitch.

The Orioles had two runners on base in the bottom of the 10th but left them stranded.

Gunnar Henderson had three RBIs for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman and Westburg each had two hits.

Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson gave up six runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings.

The Orioles (48-31) play host to Minnesota for a three-game series starting Friday at Oriole Park.