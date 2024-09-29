Orioles' Corbin Burnes to get game 1 start against Kansas City in Wild Card series

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles acquired pitcher Corbin Burnes in the offseason to help them make a deep postseason run.

The ace of the staff will get his first chance on Tuesday as the Game 1 starter of the American League Wild Card series against the Kansas City Royals at Camden Yards. The first pitch is at 4:08 p.m.

Burnes (15-9), a former Cy Young Award winner for the Milwaukee Brewers, had a 1.20 ERA in five September starts. He posted a 2.92 ERA in 32 starts this season.

"I'm just really proud of coming in and obviously [with] a brand-new group, adjusting to it pretty quickly and having a good year," Burnes told reporters. "Overall, the consistency was very good. That's kind of my goal coming in, is make sure I'm available to go every five days."

Burnes on the bump for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/I31IoiLskF — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 28, 2024

Burnes has pitched in eight playoff games, all with the Brewers, and owns a 1-1 record with a 2.84 ERA. He gave up four runs on five hits in four innings in his previous playoff game last season in the first game of the National League Wild Card series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Orioles (91-71) were swept by the Texas Rangers in the American League Divisional Series last year.