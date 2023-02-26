Watch CBS News
Orioles club past Tigers, 10-6, in second spring training game

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Lewin Diaz doubled and belted a three-run home run to lift the Orioles Sunday to their second spring training win in a row.

Terrin Vavra chipped in two hits and two RBIs in the Orioles' 10-6 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The Orioles (2-0) clubbed 14 base hits as the projected starters sat out.

Heston Kjerstad, who smacked two home runs in Saturday's opener, continued his tear with another base hit.

Pitcher Dean Kremer  allowed one run on one base hit  in two innings in his spring debut.

The Orioles next play the Tampa Rays at 1 p.m. on Monday.

