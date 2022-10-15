Watch CBS News
Sports

Orioles claim catchers Garcia, Kolozsvary off waivers

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Baltimore Orioles claimed catchers Aramis Garcia and Mark Kolozsvary off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

The Orioles announced the moves Friday. They also designated right-handed relievers Louis Head and Beau Sulser for assignment.

The 29-year-old Garcia hit .213 last season in 47 games with the Reds. Kolozsvary made his big league debut in April. He appeared in 10 games this season and went 4 for 20 at the plate.

Head appeared in 28 games for the Marlins and Orioles this year, and Sulser appeared in 10 for the Pirates and Orioles.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 9:41 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.