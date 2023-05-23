Orioles' Cedric Mullins forms bond with California fan through social media

BALTIMORE - The red-hot Orioles are gaining attention and fans all across baseball.

One fan recently traveled from California to Baltimore for a chance to meet Orioles' outfielder Cedric Mullins.

Among the positive aspects of social media is providing a platform to connect people who are otherwise far apart.

In this case, the connection is coast-to-coast and was completed in person.

A.J. Rodriguez is a southern California guy who goes by the handle "Little-Man" and became a big deal on the social media platform "Twitch" with commentary on a Mullins catch using the phrase, "I can't escape him."

That phrase went viral.

Mullins is having a big season for the Orioles. He had five base hits against Toronto on Sunday. His plays in centerfield are building a growing highlight reel in an All-Star caliber season.

Mullins became aware of A.J.'s social media popularity, and that viral phrase.

The two met at Camden yards during the Orioles' last homestand.

WJZ's Mark Viviano spoke with A.J. about his interaction with the Orioles' outfielder.

"Amazing. It's absolutely amazing," said A.J. Rodriguez. "He basically helped jump-start what I am doing now. The clip and being in MLB helped me out. I am really excited about that. I want him to do well everywhere he goes. Every game, it's a lot of fun. I am glad he took the time to meet me and hang out. That was pretty cool."

Mullins said it's fun that their friendship came about naturally-- a spur-of-the-moment comment that turned viral.

Mullins signed his name on A.J.'s jersey and added the phrase "You can't escape me."

A.J. Rodriquez has a million followers total on various social media platforms, more than 10 times as many as Mullins, who doesn't make social media a priority.

Baseball is his priority and Mullins will bat leadoff for the O's in their series opener with the Yankees Tuesday in New York.