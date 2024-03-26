Orioles cancel Tuesday's open workout and rally after Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have canceled their open workout and fan rally following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the team announced in a social media post Tuesday.

A statement from the Baltimore Orioles: pic.twitter.com/Nrf1Fr5t7a — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 26, 2024

"In light of today's tragedy, tonight's open workout and rally for fans is canceled. Our thoughts are with Baltimore"

The workout, which was set for Tuesday evening, was announced as a part of the team's Countdown to Opening Day events series. It was the last public event scheduled before Opening Day.