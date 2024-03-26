Watch CBS News
Local News

Orioles cancel Tuesday's open workout and rally after Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have canceled their open workout and fan rally following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the team announced in a social media post Tuesday.

"In light of today's tragedy, tonight's open workout and rally for fans is canceled.  Our thoughts are with Baltimore"

The workout, which was set for Tuesday evening, was announced as a part of the team's Countdown to Opening Day events series.  It was the last public event scheduled before Opening Day.

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 12:26 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.