Orioles' bullpen falters in 6-5 extra inning loss to Yankees

BALTIMORE - Closer Felix Bautista gave up a game-tying home run in the ninth inning and the Orioles went on to lose, 6-5, in extra innings to the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Bautista blew his fourth save of the season by allowing a home run to Yankees' Aaron Judge with one out in the ninth inning. Anthony Volpe's RBI sacrifice fly scored DJ LeMahieu in the bottom of the tenth.

The Orioles (31-17) got home runs from Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson in back-to-back innings.

Mullins, coming off a five-hit game Sunday in Toronto, hit a lead-off home run in the third inning, his eighth of the season. Henderson smacked a two-out solo home run in the fourth inning.

The Orioles led 4-0 through three and a half innings before the Yankees rallied with a run in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Terrin Vavra's RBI groundout plated the Orioles' go-ahead run in the sixth.

Bautista, looking for his 12th save, struck out Gleybar Torres to start the ninth, but Judge then clobbered his 14th home run of the season.

Henderson and Adam Frazier both had two base hits.

The Orioles will play the Yankees at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.