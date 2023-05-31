Watch CBS News
Local News

Orioles' bullpen battered in 12-8 loss to Cleveland, lose second-straight series

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - For the first time this season, the Orioles have dropped back-to-back series.

The Birds lost in a slugfest, 12-8, against the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday afternoon at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Adley Rutschman led the Orioles with four base hits. Anthony Santander, Ryan O'Hearn and Ryan McKenna all drove in two runs apiece.

The Orioles (35-21) scored four runs in the second inning to build a 4-1 lead. However, using a "bullpen game," the Orioles allowed Cleveland to score two in the third, three in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Aaron Hicks, playing in his first game with the Orioles, collected two base hits and walked once. O'Hearn doubled twice.

Josh Naylor drove in six runs for the Guardians, with a home run and two doubles.

Andres Gimenez contributed four hits, while Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan each chipped in three hits for Cleveland.

The Orioles dropped four of six on the homestand, losing two to Texas and then Cleveland.

The Orioles are off on Thursday before traveling to San Francisco for a three-game series.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 6:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.