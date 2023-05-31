Orioles' bullpen battered in 12-8 loss to Cleveland, lose second-straight series

BALTIMORE - For the first time this season, the Orioles have dropped back-to-back series.

The Birds lost in a slugfest, 12-8, against the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday afternoon at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Adley Rutschman led the Orioles with four base hits. Anthony Santander, Ryan O'Hearn and Ryan McKenna all drove in two runs apiece.

The Orioles (35-21) scored four runs in the second inning to build a 4-1 lead. However, using a "bullpen game," the Orioles allowed Cleveland to score two in the third, three in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Aaron Hicks, playing in his first game with the Orioles, collected two base hits and walked once. O'Hearn doubled twice.

Josh Naylor drove in six runs for the Guardians, with a home run and two doubles.

Andres Gimenez contributed four hits, while Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan each chipped in three hits for Cleveland.

The Orioles dropped four of six on the homestand, losing two to Texas and then Cleveland.

The Orioles are off on Thursday before traveling to San Francisco for a three-game series.