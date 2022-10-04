Orioles-Blue Jays postpone Tuesday's game, will finish regular season with doubleheader

The Baltimore Orioles will wrap up the 2022 season with a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The teams were forced to postpone Tuesday's game because of inclement weather.

Tonight’s game versus the Blue Jays has been postponed due to inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/ULGXhiw34m — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 4, 2022

The first game of the doubleheader will be played starting at 12:35 p.m. The second game, and season finale, will be played afterward.

The Orioles are 82-78 this season, and will finish with a winning record for the first time since 2016.