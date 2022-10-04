Watch CBS News
Orioles-Blue Jays postpone Tuesday's game, will finish regular season with doubleheader

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

The Baltimore Orioles will wrap up the 2022 season with a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The teams were forced to postpone Tuesday's game because of inclement weather.

The first game of the doubleheader will be played starting at 12:35 p.m. The second game, and season finale, will be played afterward.

The Orioles are 82-78 this season, and will finish with a winning record for the first time since 2016.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 5:38 PM

