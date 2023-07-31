Orioles blast Yankees, 9-3, after scoring seven first-inning runs

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles are preparing for the bright lights of the playoffs.

They got a taste of that vibe, playing in their first Sunday night baseball game since 2018.

The Orioles scored seven runs in the first inning and coasted to a 9-3 win over the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

It's their first season-series win over the Yankees since 2016.

Adley Rutschman, once again in the leadoff spot, had three base hits and walked. Ryan O'Hearn added two hits and three RBIs and Gunnar Henderson contributed two hits.

Adam Frazier blasted a three-run home run that gave the Orioles a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Dean Kremer pitched four innings and allowed three runs on seven base hits with seven strikeouts.

The Orioles' bullpen pitched five scoreless innings.

The Orioles (64-41) lead Tampa Bay by 1.5 games in the AL East. The Yankees (55-50) remain in last place.

Baltimore plays in Toronto on Monday to start a three-game series.