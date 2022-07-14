Orioles beat Cubs 7-1, extend winning streak to 10 games

CHICAGO (AP) -- Anthony Santander hit a two-run double to spark Baltimore's three-run first inning, Spenser Watkins and four relievers scattered six hits and the Orioles extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

It's the Orioles' longest winning streak in a single season since they won 13 in a row from Sept. 7-22, 1999.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the only team with a longer current drought without a double-digit win streak in a season is Miami, which has never had one.

With the victory, the Orioles (45-44) also went over the .500 mark for the first time since April 8, 2021, when they were 4-3. Baltimore finished off the game to chants of "Let's Go O's!" at Wrigley Field, where the Orioles were playing their first series since 2014.

The Cubs lost their sixth consecutive game, their longest skid since dropping 10 straight games June 4-16.

Watkins (3-1) limited the Cubs to four hits in five-plus innings. Watkins is 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA in his last four starts since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on June 25. He allowed a single to Ian Happ to start the sixth and was lifted in favor of Dillion Tate.

Tate, Cionel Perez, Joey Krehbiel and Bryan Baker combined to allow two hits the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Cubs starter Justin Steele (3-6) - pitching on eight days rest after his girlfriend gave birth Monday to the couple's first child - retired the final 11 batters he faced over six innings.

But the damage was done in the first two innings. Three of the first four batters reached base, prompting pitching coach Tommy Hottovy to make a mound visit after Santander's double. But Austin Hays followed with a single, and Santander scored after left fielder Happ misplayed the hit.

The Orioles extended their lead in the second when Trey Mancini hit a double to score Rougned Odor and Cedric Mullins, who was initially ruled to have beaten the relay throw from shortstop Nico Hoerner to catcher Willson Contreras. But a replay overturned the safe call on Mullins, and Steele got Ryan Mountcastle to ground to short to end the inning.

The Cubs scored their lone run off Watkins in the fifth when Christopher Morel tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Rafael Ortega.

The Orioles added three runs with two outs in the eighth on a double by Adley Rutschman, a single by Odor and a balk by reliever Daniel Norris.

RETURN OF THE STOLEN BASE

Jorge Mateo (22) and Mullins (18) have accounted for 40 of the Orioles' 55 stolen bases, and manager Brandon Hyde will continue to give them the green light.

"Those two guys are such elite base stealers, it's weapon for us, and a weapon for them," Hyde said. "I still think it's an important part of the game."

UP NEXT

The Orioles haven't named a starter for Friday's series opener against the Rays.