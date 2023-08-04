Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch This: Orioles star players go viral for colorful tracksuits

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles are on fire on the field, and set fire to social media on Friday, after a very colorful post.

The picture shows players Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Ryan Mountcastle, and Colton Cowser wearing bright tracksuits, with the caption "You got to strut like you mean it."

The caption and the tracksuits have fans commenting, wondering if there's a connection between the post and The Disney Channel movie The Cheetah Girls.    

The Orioles haven't confirmed if the outfits were inspired by The Cheetah Girls, but, either way, they are certainly getting a lot of attention.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 3:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.