Watch This: Orioles star players go viral for colorful tracksuits

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles are on fire on the field, and set fire to social media on Friday, after a very colorful post.

You got to strut like you mean it. pic.twitter.com/EmYBTUW19P — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 4, 2023

The picture shows players Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Ryan Mountcastle, and Colton Cowser wearing bright tracksuits, with the caption "You got to strut like you mean it."

The boys are back in town. pic.twitter.com/mzP0Cm5JHD — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 4, 2023

The caption and the tracksuits have fans commenting, wondering if there's a connection between the post and The Disney Channel movie The Cheetah Girls.

The Orioles haven't confirmed if the outfits were inspired by The Cheetah Girls, but, either way, they are certainly getting a lot of attention.