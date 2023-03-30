Orioles' Adley Rutschman homers on first swing of new season

BALTIMORE - It took catcher Adley Rutschman just one swing to pull a pitch out of the ballpark.

The second-year Oriole gave Baltimore the lead with a solo home run to right field in the top of the first in the season-opener at Boston's Fenway Park.

Rutschman took a 2-0 pitch over the wall off Red Sox pitcher Corey Kluber.

Rutschman had 13 home runs and 42 RBIs, and was second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting last season.