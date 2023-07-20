Orioles acquire pitcher Shintaro Fujinami in trade with Oakland

BALTIMORE - The Orioles acquired a pitcher in a trade Wednesday from the Oakland Athletics.

The Orioles traded for right-hander Shintaro Fujinami in exchange for minor league pitcher Easton Lucas.

Fujinami, 29, is 5-8 with an 8.57 ERA in 49 innings with 52 hits, 48 total runs, six home runs, 30 walks, five hit batters and 51 strikeouts in 34 games this season.

After opening the year in the rotation, he was transitioned to a reliever in late April. Since June 1, he has a 3.26 ERA (7 ER/19.1 IP) with 17 hits, two home runs, six walks, one hit batter, and 20 strikeouts in 17 games.

Lucas, 26, was 1-0 with one save and a 2.93 ERA with 19 hits, 11 total runs, six home runs, 13 walks and 38 strikeouts in 21 combined games between Triple-A Norfolk and Double-A Bowie this season.

He made his Triple-A debut with the Tides on June 9.