Organizers combat violence in Baltimore's communities with friendly sports competition

BALTIMORE -- Each Saturday morning, dozens of young people gather at Easterwood Park in West Baltimore to play flag football and basketball.

"It's fun, energetic, and it gives me a good workout," Chase Johnson said.

It's a friendly competition sponsored by Omega Baltimore Foundation and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

Organizer Zanes Cypress said the goal is to prevent youth violence in inner-city communities and keep kids focused on positive activities.

"They can interact with each other in a civilized manner instead of a confrontational manner, and it helps them to build friendships and bonds that will last a lifetime," Cypress said.

Miquel Wilson, or "Coach Mike" as the kids call him, said he founded the Father's in the Hood basketball league to serve as a mentor and give back to the community.

"I've been coaching since I was 14," Wilson said. "I was a prominent basketball player. and I had a little rough changes in life, and I just wanted to do something for the community and let them know they can do whatever they set their mind to do."

Now, Wilson helps guide young boys and girls down the right path.

Johnson said that he's just happy to meet new friends.

"You get to meet new people, play against older and younger people, and if you want to, you can play up," he said. "You can have more fun with it."

The program is transforming lives one Saturday at a time.

"It's built on love," Wilson said. "They become more comfortable and want to interact, and you will see a transformation from a kid who may have not talked at all. You see them blossom into one of the leaders in the camp."