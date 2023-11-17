Operation Ten City kicks off at the Baltimore Convention Center

BALTIMORE -- Operation Ten City is officially underway at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The national campaign, which is stopping in Charm City for two days, aims to promote aspiring entrepreneurs in underserved communities.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor for the conference.

For Friday, the focus is on a youth entrepreneurship workshop for young students.

Saturday's highlight will be a business pitch competition, where the winner will receive $10,000. Among the keynote speakers is former Ravens player Ray Lewis.

In addition to the conference, there are planned giveaways of grocery and gas cards, as well as clothing Saturday morning at the Mount Pleasant Community Center in East Baltimore and Carver Vocational Tech High School in West Baltimore.

You can learn more about Operation Ten City on the initiative's website.

Conference Schedule

Friday, November 17

9:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Inspirational Speaker: Cheryl Jackson

Entrepreneurship Speaker: Jacqueline Horbrook

Sounds by DJ: Mister Vershawn

6:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Greatness Unlocked: A Next Gen Experience

6:00 PM

Doors Open

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Pre-Party: Games & Connecting

7:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Main Event

Keynote Speaker: Pastor David S. Winston

Guest Musical Artist: Angie Rose

Special Guests: Baruch and RayDugga

Saturday, November 18

7:30 AM

Doors Open/Registration

8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Continental Breakfast

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Business Pitch Competition

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Business Opportunity Expo & Career Fair

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Heaven's Pantry Food, Clothing & Gas Card Giveaway

Location #1: East Side

Mount Pleasant Community Life Center

6000 Radecke Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21206

Location #2: West Side

Carver Vocational Technical High School

2201 Presstman Street

Baltimore, MD 21216

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Expungement Clinic

12:00 PM - 12:45 PM

Lunch Break

12:45 PM - 2:40 PM

Afternoon Session

12:45 PM - 12:50 PM

Praise & Worship

12:50 PM - 1:40 PM

Keynote Speaker #1: Ray Lewis

1:45 PM - 2:30 PM

Keynote Speaker #2: Dr. Deloris Thomas - Power to Get Wealth

2:30 PM - 2:40 PM

Praise & Worship

2:40 PM - 3:40 PM

Keynote Speaker #3: Dr. Bill Winston - The God Factor

3:40 PM - 4:00 PM

Giveaway Opportunity, Closing Remarks & Announcements

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Building Wealth Masterclass Series

Doing Business With the Government

Unlock the Power of AI for Your Small Business

Pathway to Prosperity: Principles of Building Wealth

Economic Transformation (Powered by the Joseph Center)

5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Evening Session

5:30 PM

Doors Open

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Praise & Worship Concert - Todd Dulaney

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

"Night of Miracles" Healing Service w/ Dr. Bill Winston