Operation Ten City kicks off at the Baltimore Convention Center
BALTIMORE -- Operation Ten City is officially underway at the Baltimore Convention Center.
The national campaign, which is stopping in Charm City for two days, aims to promote aspiring entrepreneurs in underserved communities.
For Friday, the focus is on a youth entrepreneurship workshop for young students.
Saturday's highlight will be a business pitch competition, where the winner will receive $10,000. Among the keynote speakers is former Ravens player Ray Lewis.
In addition to the conference, there are planned giveaways of grocery and gas cards, as well as clothing Saturday morning at the Mount Pleasant Community Center in East Baltimore and Carver Vocational Tech High School in West Baltimore.
You can learn more about Operation Ten City on the initiative's website.
Conference Schedule
Friday, November 17
9:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Inspirational Speaker: Cheryl Jackson
Entrepreneurship Speaker: Jacqueline Horbrook
Sounds by DJ: Mister Vershawn
6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Greatness Unlocked: A Next Gen Experience
6:00 PM
Doors Open
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pre-Party: Games & Connecting
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Main Event
Keynote Speaker: Pastor David S. Winston
Guest Musical Artist: Angie Rose
Special Guests: Baruch and RayDugga
Saturday, November 18
7:30 AM
Doors Open/Registration
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Continental Breakfast
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Business Pitch Competition
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Business Opportunity Expo & Career Fair
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heaven's Pantry Food, Clothing & Gas Card Giveaway
Location #1: East Side
Mount Pleasant Community Life Center
6000 Radecke Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21206
Location #2: West Side
Carver Vocational Technical High School
2201 Presstman Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Expungement Clinic
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Lunch Break
12:45 PM - 2:40 PM
Afternoon Session
12:45 PM - 12:50 PM
Praise & Worship
12:50 PM - 1:40 PM
Keynote Speaker #1: Ray Lewis
1:45 PM - 2:30 PM
Keynote Speaker #2: Dr. Deloris Thomas - Power to Get Wealth
2:30 PM - 2:40 PM
Praise & Worship
2:40 PM - 3:40 PM
Keynote Speaker #3: Dr. Bill Winston - The God Factor
3:40 PM - 4:00 PM
Giveaway Opportunity, Closing Remarks & Announcements
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Building Wealth Masterclass Series
Doing Business With the Government
Unlock the Power of AI for Your Small Business
Pathway to Prosperity: Principles of Building Wealth
Economic Transformation (Powered by the Joseph Center)
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Evening Session
5:30 PM
Doors Open
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Praise & Worship Concert - Todd Dulaney
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
"Night of Miracles" Healing Service w/ Dr. Bill Winston
