Watch CBS News
Local News

Operation Ten City kicks off at the Baltimore Convention Center

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Friday afternoon news roundup | November 17, 2023
Here's your Friday afternoon news roundup | November 17, 2023 02:38

BALTIMORE -- Operation Ten City is officially underway at the Baltimore Convention Center. 

download-1.png

The national campaign, which is stopping in Charm City for two days, aims to promote aspiring entrepreneurs in underserved communities. 

WJZ is the proud media sponsor for the conference. 

RELATED: Operation Ten City conference coming to empower Baltimore this weekend

For Friday, the focus is on a youth entrepreneurship workshop for young students. 

Saturday's highlight will be a business pitch competition, where the winner will receive $10,000. Among the keynote speakers is former Ravens player Ray Lewis.

In addition to the conference, there are planned giveaways of grocery and gas cards, as well as clothing Saturday morning at the Mount Pleasant Community Center in East Baltimore and Carver Vocational Tech High School in West Baltimore.

You can learn more about Operation Ten City on the initiative's website

Conference Schedule

Friday, November 17 

9:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Inspirational Speaker: Cheryl Jackson
Entrepreneurship Speaker: Jacqueline Horbrook
Sounds by DJ: Mister Vershawn 

6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Greatness Unlocked: A Next Gen Experience

6:00 PM
Doors Open

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pre-Party: Games & Connecting

7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Main Event

Keynote Speaker: Pastor David S. Winston
Guest Musical Artist: Angie Rose
Special Guests: Baruch and RayDugga

Saturday, November 18 

7:30 AM
Doors Open/Registration

8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Continental Breakfast

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Business Pitch Competition

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Business Opportunity Expo & Career Fair

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heaven's Pantry Food, Clothing & Gas Card Giveaway

Location #1: East Side
Mount Pleasant Community Life Center
6000 Radecke Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21206

Location #2: West Side
Carver Vocational Technical High School
2201 Presstman Street
Baltimore, MD 21216

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Expungement Clinic

12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Lunch Break

12:45 PM - 2:40 PM
Afternoon Session

12:45 PM - 12:50 PM
Praise & Worship

12:50 PM - 1:40 PM
Keynote Speaker #1: Ray Lewis

1:45 PM - 2:30 PM
Keynote Speaker #2: Dr. Deloris Thomas - Power to Get Wealth

2:30 PM - 2:40 PM
Praise & Worship

2:40 PM - 3:40 PM
Keynote Speaker #3: Dr. Bill Winston - The God Factor

3:40 PM - 4:00 PM
Giveaway Opportunity, Closing Remarks & Announcements

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Building Wealth Masterclass Series

Doing Business With the Government

Unlock the Power of AI for Your Small Business

Pathway to Prosperity: Principles of Building Wealth

Economic Transformation (Powered by the Joseph Center)

5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Evening Session

5:30 PM
Doors Open

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Praise & Worship Concert - Todd Dulaney

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
"Night of Miracles" Healing Service w/ Dr. Bill Winston

First published on November 17, 2023 / 12:03 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.