Operation Ten City conference coming to empower Baltimore this weekend

BALTIMORE - Operation Ten City, a national campaign dedicated to restoring hope and economic empowerment of underserved communities, is hosting a two-day business and entrepreneurship conference this weekend in Baltimore.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of Operation Ten City.

The conference will be at the Baltimore Convention Center on Friday and Saturday.

"In post-pandemic, a lot of people have lost hope and we are looking at the widening of that gap for Black and Brown communities," said Melissa Duff-Brown, Director of Strategy and Operation for Operation Ten City. "We believe that each person has a unique talent that has been given to them, not only to help themselves but also their families generationally. Sometimes it just needs to be unlocked."

The conference is designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs, and to give them a boost moving forward.

The highlight of the conference will be former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis talking about finance and family as a Keynote speaker.

On Friday, there will be a session that targets high school and middle school students.

"That will activate them and show them how they can start a business," Duff-Brown said.

Saturday will focus on business owners and entrepreneurship communities.

"There will be a business expo where you can network with other business owners and find jobs," Duff-Brown said.

There will also be a "Business Pitch Competition," where entrepreneurs can pitch a product to be judged. The winner will take home $10,000.

Attendees can participate in four key workshops, including implementing artificial intelligence in your business; Economic Transformation; Pathway to Prosperity; and Winning a Contract.

There will also be an expungement clinic, showing people how they can clear their record.

"There is no excuse to not be empowered and be changed," Duff-Brown said.

For information about the lineup and how to register, visit this website.

Aside from the conference, the will be grocery, gas cards and clothes giveaways on Saturday morning at the Mount Pleasant Community Center in East Baltimore and at Carver Vocational Tech High School in West Baltimore.