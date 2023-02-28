'Operation Clean Sweep Maryland' set up to increase litter removal efforts along state roads

BALTIMORE -- You're going to notice more crews picking up litter along state roads.

It's all part of "Operation Clean Sweep Maryland."

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is nearly doubling their litter removal efforts until further notice.

SHA crews started this initiative last weekend.

MDOT increased their maintenance budget more than 30 percent compared to last year, adding to their litter cleaning efforts.

With that extra funding, they've upped the manpower and how often crews are picking up litter.

It's important to get the work going now, with mowing likely to start sooner this year.

"We've had such a mild winter. It's supposed to be frozen right now, it's not," said Charlie Gischlar, MDOT SHA spokesman.

The litter in the grass can pose a big safety hazard for mowing operations.

"If the mowing crews hit something, it could be catapulted as a projectile, hurt [the crews], their equipment, or a passing motorist," Gischlar said.

But, there's more to it.

It's also about keeping drains clear. Blocked drains means pooling along the road.

Gischlar said there's still a chance for cold, freezing weather, which can lead to ice on the road.

There's a larger environmental concern, though, for the litter that gets through the drain.

"Anything that gets into a drainage system and gets through...it ends up in the Chesapeake Bay tributaries and watershed," Gischlar said. "Ultimately, in the bay itself. So now we're dealing with Chesapeake Bay water quality issues."

Gischlar said, on average, SHA crews pick up about 5,300 truckloads of litter a year. It costs about $7 million for that work.

Jeff Stein, from Baltimore, was surprised to hear that figure.

But, he said he's glad to hear more's being done to keep the roads clean.

Sometimes there's a little more trash than he'd like to see.

"You always see these signs of these companies that are going to clean up in that certain section [of the road]. Then I wonder, are those people actually ever out there," Stein said. "I think the roads seem to be better these days as far as cleanliness."

A reminder for all drivers: whenever you do see a litter crew out and about, just be sure to give them some room to ensure they're safe while keeping our roads clean.

If you see large amounts of litter on a state road, or any other issues, be sure to report it. You can do so here (roads.maryland.gov), or by calling 410-545-0300.