Online tickets sold out for Grammy-nominated singer Raheem DeVaughn at Baltimore's Jazzy Summer Nights

BALTIMORE - If you want to see Grammy-nominated R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn at Jazzy Summer Nights on Thursday at the Baltimore Peninsula, you will have to get tickets at the gate.

Online tickets for the Maryland native's show are sold out.

WJZ's Amy Kawata will announce DeVaughn on stage.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor of Jazzy Summer Nights, which promises to be a good time with food trucks, vendors, and talented performers.

"Baltimore means everything to me," DeVaughn told WJZ, reflecting on the support he's received in his home state. "I know there will be people in the audience that have supported me from day one, at Coppin State or performing at Morgan State University days. I can still remember those first shows and opportunities like yesterday."

DeVaughn, a staple on Baltimore's radio airwaves, has been captivating listeners with his melodious R&B hits. Known for tracks like "You" and "Guess Who Loves You More," the artist believes that his music offers an intimate vibe and a variety of emotional textures.

His musical journey began during his time at Coppin State University in West Baltimore, where he often skipped class to harmonize with street corner singers. It was then he realized he wanted to create the R&B hits that have since become a hallmark of his career.

Just shy of a quarter-century-old, the outdoor concert series, Jazzy Summer Nights, is already an institution in Baltimore.

The Jazzy Summer Nights is a summer musical lineup that is a continuum of Black music and culture in Charm City.

Tickets at the door will be $50.