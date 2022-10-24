Watch CBS News
One woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old woman in South Baltimore on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Officers working the overnight shift received reports of shots fired near the 1000 block of Charles Street around 3:20 a.m., police said.

While searching for evidence of a shooting, they found a crime scene in the unit block of W. Hamburg Street—just outside the boundaries of Federal Hill, according to authorities.

A short time later, a woman arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries, police said.

She is in stable condition despite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

