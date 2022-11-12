One person shot in Middle River on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Middle River on Saturday, according to authorities.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9900 block of Berliner Place around 3:15 p.m., a Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson said.
Once there, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to authorities.
Additional information on the shooting will be made available in the future, the spokesperson said.
