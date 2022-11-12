Watch CBS News
One person shot in Middle River on Saturday, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Middle River on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9900 block of Berliner Place around 3:15 p.m., a Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson said.

Once there, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Additional information on the shooting will be made available in the future, the spokesperson said.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 5:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

