One person shot following scuffle over security guard's weapon, police say

BALTIMORE -- A security guard shot at and injured a person who tried to take their gun in North Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area received a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue, police said.

Once there, they learned that a male had attempted to take a security guard's weapon away.

The male and the security guard struggled for control of the weapon, with the security guard gaining control of it in the end, according to the authorities.

Afterward, the security guard fired off a round at the male. The bullet grazed his abdomen, police said.

The male fled from the site of the shooting and went to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Northern District detectives at 410-496-2455.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.